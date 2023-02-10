Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ambu A/S from 64.00 to 65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY remained flat at $15.04 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.