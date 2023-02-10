AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 864 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPM stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $158.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

