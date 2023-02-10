ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Down 77.5% in January

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.