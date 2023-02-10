Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price at $4.00

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $347,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.