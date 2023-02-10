Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $11.19

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its position in EVgo by 42.5% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EVgo by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.52 on Friday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.89.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

