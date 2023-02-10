Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $11.19

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its position in EVgo by 42.5% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EVgo by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVgo Stock Performance
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.