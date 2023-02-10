Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

