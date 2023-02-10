Analyzing Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and National Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 1 4 3 0 2.25 National Instruments 0 3 3 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everbridge currently has a consensus price target of $39.44, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.58%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than National Instruments.

91.8% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and National Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $417.59 million 3.18 -$94.80 million ($2.22) -15.00 National Instruments $1.66 billion 4.17 $139.64 million $1.05 50.35

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -21.04% -8.37% -1.88% National Instruments 8.43% 17.40% 9.16%

Summary

National Instruments beats Everbridge on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third-party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.