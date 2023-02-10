Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Anavex Life Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of AVXL opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

