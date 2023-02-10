Ankr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $286.34 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $313.59 million and $286.34 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00046559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00222393 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03174464 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $117,582,356.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

