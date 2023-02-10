ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.55.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

ANSYS stock opened at $271.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

About ANSYS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.