ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.55.
ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %
ANSYS stock opened at $271.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
