Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.