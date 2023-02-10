Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.78 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $632,009.30 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

