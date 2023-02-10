Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $190.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.02. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

