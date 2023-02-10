Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,310. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

