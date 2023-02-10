Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $2.92

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00013486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $126.17 million and $18.80 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00435062 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.25 or 0.28819328 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00446529 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.