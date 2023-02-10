Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $362,067.54 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

