Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ADM opened at $81.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.
