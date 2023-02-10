Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 156,477 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.5 %

ARES traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ares Management

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

