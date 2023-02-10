Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $184,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.44.

SWAV stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,314 shares of company stock worth $14,452,156 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

