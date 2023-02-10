Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,201 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.33% of Novanta worth $96,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,848. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 1.1 %

NOVT opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.01 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.