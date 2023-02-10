Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $88,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

Wingstop stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $170.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

