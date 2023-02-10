Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $101.96 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,586 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.52% of Workiva worth $101,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Workiva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,875,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Workiva by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Workiva by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $91.90 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

