Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $146.62 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.18% of Entegris worth $146,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Entegris Stock Up 1.5 %

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.