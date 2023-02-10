Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $157.18 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.12% of Bill.com worth $157,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Bill.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of BILL opened at $96.00 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $260.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

