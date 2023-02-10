Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $84.34 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,466 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of SBA Communications worth $84,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $289.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

