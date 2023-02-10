Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $114.51 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,957,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,511,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,525,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

