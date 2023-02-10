Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 273,582 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,923,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273,582 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.49% of CAE worth $121,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

