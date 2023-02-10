Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 59,746 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,746 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $72,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 378,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 300.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $106.53 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

