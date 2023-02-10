Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AOTVF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 171,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.94.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.