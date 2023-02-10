AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,037 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $86,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $331,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 728,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,688. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

