Athena Investment Management Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Athena Investment Management increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.83. 471,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,693.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

