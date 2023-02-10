AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,346,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,373,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.