Audius Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $255.42 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.75 or 0.28768559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00450133 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

