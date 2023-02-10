AVINOC (AVINOC) Achieves Market Cap of $97.97 Million

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. AVINOC has a market cap of $97.97 million and $496,791.83 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

