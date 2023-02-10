Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.15 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

ACLS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.79. 140,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.40.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

