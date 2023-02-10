Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $248.39 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $10.32 or 0.00047225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $248.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00222980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020818 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,610,035 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,610,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.54559334 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $319,336,589.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

