B. Riley Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $30.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $4,520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

