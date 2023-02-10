Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) vs. FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Financial Comparison

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 2.35 $20.44 million $1.03 7.96

FNCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 29.74% 16.33% 1.22%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

