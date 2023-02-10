Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires 1,457 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %
SPGI stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.84. 114,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,938. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
