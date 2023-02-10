Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bancreek Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $499.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.59 and a 200-day moving average of $501.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

