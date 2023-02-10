Bank of Hawaii Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after buying an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

