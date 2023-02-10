Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after buying an additional 761,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of PNR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $61.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

