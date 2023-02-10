Barclays Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $32.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

