Barclays Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $108.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $150.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 86.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

