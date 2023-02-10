Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.42) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,197.22 ($14.39).

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.46) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.26. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,393.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

