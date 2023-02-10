Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.55.
Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.8 %
ABX opened at C$23.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.96. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
