Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

