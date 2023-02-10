Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $467.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 344,370 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,259,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

