Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 118 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

