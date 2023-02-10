Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 375 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

HP stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.